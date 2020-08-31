Tchami’s Confession label is currently pushing a vibrant collaboration from Nostalgix and Rose Motion. Putting their unique qualities together, the artists bring out a dance floor homage with “By Myself,” which is now available to stream worldwide.

Vancouver-hailing artist Nostalgix has already released her epic beats on labels like Dim Mak and Night Bass, whilst duo Rose Motion adds a dose of deep house flavour to the mix. Here you can soak up a punchy bassline and empowering vocals; “By Myself” is the ideal tune to see in the weekend.

Listen below.

