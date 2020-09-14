With six tracks sitting pretty alongside his summer single “Chemicals,” there is plenty to explore within DMVU’s latest record. He has made an EP for WAKAAN that sums himself up as a bass producer; explosive, diverse and highly effective.

All original solo tracks, you can get lost in the glitchy chops of “Computer Beats” or the kicking beats of “Blastin'” and DMVU is clearly back on top form. He reflects on the project, saying:

“When I was writing these tracks, I had been in a creative rut for a while. I had just got off a tour with Dirt Monkey and kind of felt like all my energy had been depleted. I knew I wanted to write something heavy and glitchy but I just wasn’t really able to get into the swing of things.

One day I just kind of started sampling obscure things, like fax machines, telephones, dolphins (lol) and doing a lot of crazy processing on all of it. All of a sudden I had an amalgamation of sounds that just seemed kind of over-the-top. After some fine-tuning I started putting them over these really slow drums I had been making and low and behold, the “Chemicals” EP came into fruition. I got to test them all on the tour I did after that and people were very receptive. I’m glad some distorted 808s and seal noises get the kids as hype as I get.”

Check his Chemicals EP below.

