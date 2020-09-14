Chicago, Illinois producer JAD3D has released a stunning new single that blends rock-inspired vocals with a classic midtempo production.

Out now, “WAKE UP” sees JAD3D team up with vocalist Demitri Medina for a haunting sound that feels dark and introspective, yet uplifting at the same time. The chilling repetition of the title has a visceral impact that is hard to forget.

The new release, which is the debut single from JAD3D, already has us hooked and ready to hear more. Stream/download below and make sure to keep an eye out for more to come from this rising act.

