Silver linings. III Points will be returning April 30 and May 1, 2021, at its recurring home, Mana Wynwood, in Miami. Originally set to take place last May, the then-novel coronavirus postponed the festival until October. The October delay seemed realistic but was soon thwarted as surges in cases skyrocketed in Florida earlier this summer.

But in typical fashion, the music, art, and technology festival uses setbacks as learning experiences and continues to wow the fans with every installment. The original lineup has been revised while still preserving main headliners like The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Kaytranada, and Green Velvet; however, previous headliners such as RÜFÜS DU SOL, Tycho, and Robyn are no longer on the lineup.

But don’t fret, III Points added a slew of artists not previously on the original lineup like Eric Prydz, ZHU, Three 6 Mafia and Mount Kimbie.

Attendees can also expect to see the likes of Virgil Abloh, Mano Le Tough, Bedouin, Moses Sumney, Mall Grab, Acid Pauli, Yves Tumor & Its Band, Mall Grab, and others. The lineup also has some names blurred out which will be made available as the festival edges closer. As of now, the lineup has over 100 performers. Not too shabby for a two-day festival.

Headliners are one thing, but what about the local talent that III Points diligently highlights? Well, you are in luck. Local Miami talent will include the likes of Ms. Mada, INVT, Bakke, Danyelino, Thunderpony, Jonny From Space, Sister System, Ashley Venom, and more.

2020 ticket holders will have their tickets honored for next year. For those that can no longer attend, III Points will open up an application to refund your ticket starting September 25.

In light of new safety precautions, III Points 2021 will be at a limited capacity. Tickets will be on sale starting September 23 for $149 with a layaway installment plan as well.

