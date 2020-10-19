When it comes to rising acts in the dubstep scene, one artist in particular continues to stand out.

Vancouver, BC’s Jiqui has proven to be unstoppable in 2020 and just took things one step further with the release of his wildly anticipated Shadow Dance EP via Never Say Die’s Black Label imprint. The creative powerhouse has showed off his skills via some of the industry’s top labels like Excision’s Subsidia, Bassweight Records, Disciple and many more.

With the release of his Noiseporn mix today, he shows us that not only has he leveled up in the studio, but behind the decks as well. His brand new guest mix includes a Shadow Dance VIP as well as several unreleased tracks and tons of impressive edits and selections.

Take a listen through his 30-minute mix below and be sure to keep Jiqui at the top of your Artists-to-Watch list in 2021.

TRACKLIST:

0:00 – Jiqui – Shadow Dance VIP

1:31 – Hi I’m Ghost – Death Games (ID Remix)

2:57 – Cyclops – ID

3:26 – Volt x Yoked – ID

4:46 – Blvnkspace – ID

w/ Automate – ID

5:55 – Guillotine – Wormhole

w/ ID – ID

7:04 – Badklaat – Ravedash

w/ Phaseone – Inevitable Outcome

8:10 – Jiqui x Evilnoiz – ID

9:43 – Cyclops – ID

10:11 – Jiqui – Bloodthirsty VIP

11:30 – Ivory – Alien Call

13:03 – Virtual Riot – Pray For Riddim (Jiqui Remix)

14:40 – Samplifire – Infection

w/ Leotrix – Big Choon

16:48 – Svdden Death & Somnium Sound – Angel Style

w/ ID – ID (ID remix)

17:23 – Blvnkspace – ID

18:43 – Jiqui – Amputate

20:05 – Jiqui – ID

21:10 – Jiqui x Guillotine – Slug

22:55 – Jiqui – ID

24:18 – Muerte – ID

24:45 – NVADRZ x ALIAS – ID

26:45 – Slander x Moody Good ft. Karra – Heartbreak (Syzy Remix)

28:45 – Jiqui x Muerte – ID

