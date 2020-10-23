Fish Scale dropped another banger today, “Fade”, in collaboration with fellow bass house up-and-comer BVRNOUT. The pair go way back, with BVRNOUT having previously released under Fish Scale’s own Boat House label. Now, they have returned together for the new Space Yacht label’s second-ever release.

Coming from a trap and future bass background with hits like “Apache” and “Follow Your Heart”, BVRNOUT has pivoted his sound to a more bass house-focused lane, and he shows off his new found chops here. Combining beautifully with Icon Collective grad Fish Scale’s upbeat sound, the two have crafted a distinctly melodic yet super high-energy number. There’s no way you won’t hear this one thrown into a few mixes in the coming weeks.

In fact, you definitely will be able to hear them drop this in tonight’s Space Yacht live stream showcase, along with a plethora of other bangers in sets from Wenzday and Capozzi. Tune in at 7pm PST here, and stream “Fade” in the meantime below.

