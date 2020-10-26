Noiseporn Records veteran Ponzoo is back with an exclusive guest mix just in time for Halloween.

The Las Vegas native is no stranger to Halloween. His 2017 Halloween release, “This Is Halloween” (Trap Remix), has amassed a staggering 10.5 million views on Trap City’s SoundCloud. Since then, he’s released on a multitude of prominent labels, such as DJ Snake’s Premiere Classe, Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak, and Jayceeoh’s Super 7 Records.

His debut EP, Calamity, dropped earlier this year on Noiseporn Records and included collaborations with Talons and Romar as well as a Lil Debbie feature. Ponzoo’s diverse sound, which spans across a multitude of genres, is showcased perfectly throughout his exclusive guest mix today.

Take a listen below to hear unreleased music from Ponzoo as well as tracks from Kompany, Figure, GRAVEDGR + more.

“I wanted this mix to sound how Halloween feels to me.. Creepy, intense & spooky. I hope you enjoy it, Happy Halloween!!!” – Ponzoo

Tracklist:

1) Ponzoo – Crypt Keeper (00:00-01:39)

2) Kompany – Tied Up (01:39-02:56)

3) Ponzoo x Jorge Toscano – Kill! (02:56-04:14)

4) Figure & 2Fac3d – Welcome To Your Death (04:14-04:46)

5) Onderkoffer- IT (04:46-06:00)

6) Mike’s Revenge x Jimmy Wit An H X Junior Charles – Gang Shit [Ponzoo Remix] (06:00-06:30)

7) The Addams Family [Figure Remix] (06:30-07:50)

8) Ponzoo – Freakshow (07:50-08:55)

9) Righten – Skulls (08:55-10:35)

10) Gravedgr – Rampage (10:35-11:40)

11) Phyre – Phantom (11:40-12:57)

12) Awolnation – Run [Kill The Noise Remix] (12:57-15:28)

13) Ponzoo This is Halloween (15:28-16:35)

14) Stranger Things Theme [Luxide Remix] (16:35-18:02)

15) Nogger & CocoNuts – Slaughter (18:02-19:30)

16) Gravedgr- Kamikaze (19:30-20:50)

17) Ponzoo x ROMAR – B.Y.K.M.N feat. Lil Debbie (20:50-22:07)

18) DVEIGHT – Tear It Apart (22:07-22:41)

19) Excision & PhaseOne – Demise (22:41-24:24)

20) Methz – Nightmare (24:24-25:30)

21) Cineminate – Zone (25:30-27:12)

22) Dack Janiels & ROMAR – Resident Evil (27:12-27:48)

23) Ponzoo – Spooky Scary Skeletons (27:48-30:36)

