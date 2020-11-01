WAVEDASH‘s Gavin Bendt, Luke Shippey and Michael Stone set loose their melodic dubstep confection “Dummo Loop” — a glance into these Austinites’ forthcoming, first LP: World Famous Tour — via Gud Vibrations.

Once middle-school mates, now EDM triumvirate, WAVEDASH has graced the catalogs of Mad Decent, WEDIDIT, OWSLA, Insomniac Records plus Mad Zoo, collaborated with SLANDER, NGHTMRE and SHADIENT as well as released official remixes for Excision and RL Grime. Low-key flex: Porter Robinson is WAVEDASH’s personal hype human just click and scroll.

“‘Dummo Loop’ is about confidence and fun, while reassuring the notion that articulating your ideas assuredly, and without compromise, is essential,” said Bendt, Shippey and Stone. “It started off as a 30-second clip from a sample we loved, and it’s evolved into one of our favorite tracks we’ve made.”

Dust off your Nintendo GameCube while wildin’ out to WAVEDASH’s “Dummo Loop” below.

