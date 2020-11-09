When it comes to heavy wubs, DirtySnatcha is the undeniable king.
The England-born DJ/producer has a distinctive style that ranges from dubstep to trap to riddim. His creative productions have seen releases on labels like Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak, Excision’s Subsidia, Liquid Stranger’s WAKAAN and his very own DirtySnatcha Records.
The producer also has collaborations with names like Riot Ten, Rico Act, Boogie T and more under his name, proving his versatility to master all of the bass music sub-genres. Not only does DirtySnatcha have his own successful project, but his DirtySnatcha Records imprint continues to grow at a massive rate, allowing him to help up-and-coming artists further their careers by providing a well-rounded approach.
Stream his exclusive guest mix below to hear his unreleased collaboration with TVBOO as well as releases from Matt Doe, POINT.BLANK, Blunts & Blondes and more.
“Bringing together the old and new, my mix is bound to make you feel nostalgic while adding in all the feels of new-age dubstep. Although 2020 has had some major bumps in the road, it’s given me a new vision & I’m currently working on my second EP. You’ll hear a sneak peek of the new tracks in my mix & this should give you a small taste of what’s to come.” – DirtySnatcha
Tracklist:
00:00 DirtySnatcha – Riddim In A Bottle
01:38 DirtySnatcha & Matt Doe – Crashing
03:00 DirtySnatcha & Matt Doe – More Than This ft. Katie Sky
04:20 DirtySnatcha & TVBOO – ID
05:10 Krxnik – LSD
06:15 TVBOO – Check
07:00 Yamin
07:30 DirtySnatcha – Skull Fuck
08:20 Halsey – Without Me (Krxnik Remix)
09:01 GAWM – Mad About
09:30 DirtySnatcha – Snatched Up
10:40 DirtySnatcha – Ghetto Blastin
11:30 DirtySnatcha, Bass System & Rico Act – Get Fucked
12:30 DirtySnatcha & Autokorekt – Need U
14:30 Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (Slimez Remix)
15:25 Skream – Rutten (Xaebor Remix)
16:10 Excision & Datsik – Swagga (POINT.BLANK Remix)
16:50 Doctor P – Big Boss (Mark The Beat Remix)
17:41 DirtySnatcha – Rollercoaster
19:00 DirtySnatcha – Westside Rollin
19:50 NERO – Promises (Matt Doe Remix)
21:26 PEEKABOO & G-REX – Babatunde (Zeke Beats Remix)
22:42 DirtySnatcha – Going Bad
24:24 Emalkay – When I Look At You (POINT.BLANK Remix)
25:40 DirtySnatcha & Bommer – Krew
26:56 Lift You Up (Blunts & Blondes Remix)
