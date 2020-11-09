When it comes to heavy wubs, DirtySnatcha is the undeniable king.

The England-born DJ/producer has a distinctive style that ranges from dubstep to trap to riddim. His creative productions have seen releases on labels like Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak, Excision’s Subsidia, Liquid Stranger’s WAKAAN and his very own DirtySnatcha Records.

The producer also has collaborations with names like Riot Ten, Rico Act, Boogie T and more under his name, proving his versatility to master all of the bass music sub-genres. Not only does DirtySnatcha have his own successful project, but his DirtySnatcha Records imprint continues to grow at a massive rate, allowing him to help up-and-coming artists further their careers by providing a well-rounded approach.

Stream his exclusive guest mix below to hear his unreleased collaboration with TVBOO as well as releases from Matt Doe, POINT.BLANK, Blunts & Blondes and more.

“Bringing together the old and new, my mix is bound to make you feel nostalgic while adding in all the feels of new-age dubstep. Although 2020 has had some major bumps in the road, it’s given me a new vision & I’m currently working on my second EP. You’ll hear a sneak peek of the new tracks in my mix & this should give you a small taste of what’s to come.” – DirtySnatcha

Tracklist:

00:00 DirtySnatcha – Riddim In A Bottle

01:38 DirtySnatcha & Matt Doe – Crashing

03:00 DirtySnatcha & Matt Doe – More Than This ft. Katie Sky

04:20 DirtySnatcha & TVBOO – ID

05:10 Krxnik – LSD

06:15 TVBOO – Check

07:00 Yamin

07:30 DirtySnatcha – Skull Fuck

08:20 Halsey – Without Me (Krxnik Remix)

09:01 GAWM – Mad About

09:30 DirtySnatcha – Snatched Up

10:40 DirtySnatcha – Ghetto Blastin

11:30 DirtySnatcha, Bass System & Rico Act – Get Fucked

12:30 DirtySnatcha & Autokorekt – Need U

14:30 Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (Slimez Remix)

15:25 Skream – Rutten (Xaebor Remix)

16:10 Excision & Datsik – Swagga (POINT.BLANK Remix)

16:50 Doctor P – Big Boss (Mark The Beat Remix)

17:41 DirtySnatcha – Rollercoaster

19:00 DirtySnatcha – Westside Rollin

19:50 NERO – Promises (Matt Doe Remix)

21:26 PEEKABOO & G-REX – Babatunde (Zeke Beats Remix)

22:42 DirtySnatcha – Going Bad

24:24 Emalkay – When I Look At You (POINT.BLANK Remix)

25:40 DirtySnatcha & Bommer – Krew

26:56 Lift You Up (Blunts & Blondes Remix)

