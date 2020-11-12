We are excited to speak with Matt Doe this week – an artist who continually pushes boundaries and has incredible creative flair. With a new EP just released on Protohype’s label, we wanted to hear a bit more about how he made it during a difficult year and what else he has on the horizon…

Hey, thanks for joining us! How are you feeling about the year so far? Have you been able to stay inspired?

I think it’s been a tough year for everyone. This situation we’re living isn’t easy, but I think it’ll really

differentiate who’s in this till the end or not. We all had plans that didn’t go through and that’s been hard

mentally, but I think this is a time for us artists to breakthrough by both making and releasing music

and working hard on our branding. Inspiration has been on and off. I’ve been watching a lot of streams and tutorials which always help me stay on top of things. The Couch Lands sets really got me wanting to create, there was so much new music I had never heard. I’m also super thankful for my team at Subtle But True. We’re all working together as a team to stay motivated and inspired. Having them to bounce ideas off of, having a team to talk to about the good and bad, and people who believe in me 100% has been my main source of motivation and inspiration during all of this.

You’ve been in the game for some time, but how long exactly have you been making music for?

I’ve been making music since I’m about 18, but only started taking it more seriously at 22.. I’m now 45

years old.. haha just kidding, I’m 28!

What/who/where inspires you the most creatively?

Recently I’ve been inspired by artists such as Virtual Riot, Control Freak and ISOxo. They really

inspire me to get out of my comfort zone. ISOxo is someone I look up to a lot, I love that he’s bringing

back the trap vibes. Also another inspiration is movies rated over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What are your favourite parts about being an artist? If you could change one thing about it, what would it be?

Fave part has to be touring, traveling and being able to discover new places and meet new people.

Also, I love that my job is to create music – that I’m following through with my passion.

If I could change 1 thing it would be the pressure of social media and the pressure to constantly be

releasing music and keeping people engaged. There used to be a day where you could release 1

EP and maybe 1 or 2 singles per year and it would be enough. Now, we’re in an era where we always

have to stay relevant and release frequently to keep our fans engaged. There’s so much music out

there and so many releases that it’s easy to fall under the radar and be forgotten. I love releasing

music, and I’m lucky that my team always respects my boundaries and creative process (even if that

sometimes means refusing opportunities) but I just find there’s this constant external pressure to

release instead of taking your time and enjoying the process.

As for social media, I’m just not a fan. Feeling the constant need to share things about my life, comment, like, share, and interact causes a lot of stress. I would love to put less of my energy into social media, and just more time towards my creative process, and being able to do more in- person rather than online, for example – more meet n greets, live conferences and in-person tutorials…More personal and 1-on-1 and less technology based. I’m more of an old fashioned guy when it comes to this stuff and it just doesn’t come naturally to me.

What was the initial creative drive behind WHATCHU LOOKIN’ AT?

I really went into it with a “let’s see wherever this takes me” attitude. I was also inspired to work on

this project with Protohype; we met at a show in Ottawa and talked about it and ever since then it

was something I wanted to accomplish. I love experimenting with different vibes in my music

and I really had the opportunity to do so with this EP.

Do you have a particular favourite track?

On the EP, I love them all to be honest. If we’re talking about my tracks in general, I’d have to say

“Mumble” and if we’re talking generally… that’s tough because I love so many tracks, but I’ve

currently been vibing hard to “Rainbow Tears” by Ravachol.

If you could collaborate with any artist on earth, whom would you choose and why?

Let’s be honest, Virtual Riot or Skrillex would be amazing, they’ve inspired my musical journey a lot.

But also, I’d love to work with ISOxo, Moody Good, Peekaboo, Subtronics or Tynan, because they

absolutely OWN THEIR SHIT. Their music is insane, they all have amazing sound design and

they have the dub swag that I love, aha.

Which direction do you want to take over the next year or so? Any plans you can share with us?

I’m looking to just be me and travel the world doing so. I want to try new stuff, I want to make

some house music, I want to do some trap music again. I don’t want to limit myself and just enjoy the

process. I’m currently working on another EP that I plan to self-release in 2021. Also, been working on some house tracks that I’m stoked about. And I’m working on getting out my first batch of merch, working on the designs right now!

Connect with Matt Doe: Facebook / Instagram / SoundCloud