Dubstep heavyweight MARAUDA continues to take 2020 by the horns with the release of his jaw-dropping new single “Avoidable Cause.”

The Australian DJ/producer continues to expand his Malignant Music imprint with the heavy-hitting release, which offers distorted sound design, hard-hitting drums and layers of sustained bass notes. After finding his footing in the electronic space at only 16 years old, he continues to impress more with each and every release.

MARAUDA has a colossal year in 2019, with international performances at festivals like Lost Lands, Bass Caynon, Ubbi Dubbi and more. Now, he continues his reign across the dubstep scene with “Avoidable Cause.”

Stream/download here.

Connect with MARAUDA: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / SoundCloud