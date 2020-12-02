While 2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year, Grammy nominated electronic artist Kaskade has been on a roll, with 10 sold out shows in California alone! These drive-in performances were not only a huge hit, but set the bar to what a safe and socially distanced event looks like during a pandemic. More recently, Kaskade has taken the virtual stage, with Beatport’s You Are Not Alone; a 24-hour live stream event that raised funds for mental health organizations When the Beat Stops and Silentmode.

Kaskade brings the year to a close with a brand new single released through Monstercat on December 1 titled “Flip Reset” featuring Australian producer WILL K. Following this new single is an upcoming EP in 2021 and several shows across North America with stops in New Mexico, Texas, Georgia, New York, and even Ottowa, Canada.

Flip Reset has an electric house vibe with groovy vocals and is sure to be the anthem for ringing in the New Year. To check out and stream Flip Reset on Monstercat, click here.

