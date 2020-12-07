When it comes to euphoric basslines and emotional anthems, John Lynx is a master. The Chicago native has just joined forces with vocalist Sergi Yaro for “Dreams,” which showcases exactly that.

The brand new progressive house and pop-centric single is one to take your soul to the highest vibration level. The producer’s influences, specifically Tiesto and Armin van Buuren, shine through brightly on the single, although it truly stands on its own. With a growing fanbase over the past ten years, the notable artist continues to empower other creative musicians to do everything they can in order to achieve their goals, visions, and plans.



“Inspiration for “Dreams” is to never give up on them. There have been many times in my life I have been turned down to DJ or getting my music signed. I never gave up on those dreams, and now it’s become a reality. I am very happy I never quit.” – John Lynx

Stream “Dreams” below.

Connect with John Lynx: Facebook / Instagram / SoundCloud