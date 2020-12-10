Bear Grillz comes in hot for the holiday season this year, with a heavy hitting 12-track collaboration titled, Friends: The Album. On his new record you will find a collection of different sounds like reggae-pop melodies on “Give Em What They Want” featuring Iration, insane bass on “Run It (feat. Bok Nero)” with Riot Ten, or dreamy soundscapes on his Adventure Club and JT Roach collaboration “Where We Are.” One of his favorite songs on the album is “Taking Over,” his collaboration track with Tisoki and Sam Nelson. Grillz has enlisted some of his closest friends in this project like Dion Timmer, Blunts and Blondes, Figure, Spag Heddy, and Tisoki in an attempt to find meaningful connections within the uncertainty of isolation during the quarantine.

“My good friend Micah Martin introduced me to Sam Nelson,” Grillz recalled.“Once I heard his voice I knew I wanted to work with him on a track. I had the idea to combine our elements and get Tisoki on the track and just all came together so smoothly.”

To stream and purchase Friends: The Album click here.

Connect with Bear Grillz: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / SoundCloud