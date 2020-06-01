Latest Posts

Image

Deadmau5 Teams up With The Neptunes for Funky New Pop Single
2 weeks ago

Deadmau5 Teams up With The Neptunes for Funky New Pop Single

By  •  Music

Deadmau5 has proved time and time again that his talent for music is genre-bending, and his newest single “Pomegranate” fits perfectly into that stigma. Originally created in December of 2019, …
Bitbird’s Khamsin Spreads His Wings With Ambient Air “Over”
2 weeks ago

Bitbird’s Khamsin Spreads His Wings With Ambient Air “Over”

By  •  Music

Montpellier maestro and member of the electronic sextet Slow Hours, Khamsin‘s Thomas Di Pane, released “Over” — his first single on San Holo‘s record label bitbird. Backed by Di Pane’s contemporaries …
Axl & Arth Share Powerful New Single “Criminal”
2 weeks ago

Axl & Arth Share Powerful New Single “Criminal”

By  •  Music

Stockholm-based producer duo Axl & Arth have returned with a brand new single titled “Criminal.”

The new release, which features singer Jimmy Burner, is the pair’s first single this year …
NP Exclusive Mix: Ian Munro
2 weeks ago

NP Exclusive Mix: Ian Munro

By  •  Music

New Zealand-born, Sydney-based artist Ian Munro is one of those producers who continues to impress with each and every release. His eclectic sound has caught the attention of Quality Goods …
24-8 MGMT Signee teeoh Unveils New Single “Feel Something”
3 weeks ago

24-8 MGMT Signee teeoh Unveils New Single “Feel Something”

By  •  Music

Full-time sales professional by day and Phoenix-based producer by night, teeoh released the future bass/trap tune “Feel Something” via 24-8 Records/MGMT. “Feel Something” possesses a ZHU-esque topline and brings about …
GANZ Makes Stellar Mark on Quality Goods With New EP
3 weeks ago

GANZ Makes Stellar Mark on Quality Goods With New EP

By  •  Music

GANZ has been one of electronic music’s most consistent stars throughout the years. From the emergence of future bass earlier this decade to its current, somewhat saturated state, the Dutch …
Jantsen and Mersiv Drop Dubstep Ditty “Get Crazy”
3 weeks ago

Jantsen and Mersiv Drop Dubstep Ditty “Get Crazy”

By  •  Music

Centennial State producers Jantsen and The Mersiv Sound Project dropped their tune “Get Crazy” via Liquid Stranger’s brand WAKAAN — an independent record label and forum praised for its unconventional …
INTRN Taps Austin Harms for “Used To Be”
3 weeks ago

INTRN Taps Austin Harms for “Used To Be”

By  •  Music

If you’re looking for some new tunes help you relax during this quarantine, INTRN has got you covered with his brand new track “Used To Be.”

In collaboration with upcoming …
ford. Comes Forward With Brand New Single “Living, Breathing”
4 weeks ago

ford. Comes Forward With Brand New Single “Living, Breathing”

By  •  Music

Out now via ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective is ford.’s incredible new offering “Living, Breathing,” which happens to be his first solo sound of 2020. With a deeply intricate signature that …
Dance With The Dead Remixes The Dead Daisies’ “Unspoken”
4 weeks ago

Dance With The Dead Remixes The Dead Daisies’ “Unspoken”

By  •  Music

The Dead Daisies make a strong follow up from their last release by flipping the original and giving it a fresh dancefloor twist. The rock four-piece keep us eagerly anticipating …
