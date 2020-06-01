Latest Posts

Deadmau5 has proved time and time again that his talent for music is genre-bending, and his newest single “Pomegranate” fits perfectly into that stigma. Originally created in December of 2019, …
Montpellier maestro and member of the electronic sextet Slow Hours, Khamsin‘s Thomas Di Pane, released “Over” — his first single on San Holo‘s record label bitbird. Backed by Di Pane’s contemporaries …
Stockholm-based producer duo Axl & Arth have returned with a brand new single titled “Criminal.”
The new release, which features singer Jimmy Burner, is the pair’s first single this year …
New Zealand-born, Sydney-based artist Ian Munro is one of those producers who continues to impress with each and every release. His eclectic sound has caught the attention of Quality Goods …
Full-time sales professional by day and Phoenix-based producer by night, teeoh released the future bass/trap tune “Feel Something” via 24-8 Records/MGMT. “Feel Something” possesses a ZHU-esque topline and brings about …
GANZ has been one of electronic music’s most consistent stars throughout the years. From the emergence of future bass earlier this decade to its current, somewhat saturated state, the Dutch …
Centennial State producers Jantsen and The Mersiv Sound Project dropped their tune “Get Crazy” via Liquid Stranger’s brand WAKAAN — an independent record label and forum praised for its unconventional …
If you’re looking for some new tunes help you relax during this quarantine, INTRN has got you covered with his brand new track “Used To Be.”
In collaboration with upcoming …
Out now via ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective is ford.’s incredible new offering “Living, Breathing,” which happens to be his first solo sound of 2020. With a deeply intricate signature that …
The Dead Daisies make a strong follow up from their last release by flipping the original and giving it a fresh dancefloor twist. The rock four-piece keep us eagerly anticipating …
