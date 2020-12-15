Latest Posts

Dropping tomorrow and ready to implode is the Underdog Records compilation The Pack Vol.1. Its the first multi-artist LP Protohype and his awesome team are presenting and reaches a total …
Bear Grillz comes in hot for the holiday season this year, with a heavy hitting 12-track collaboration titled, Friends: The Album. On his new record you will find a collection …
With about a month to spare, NYC’s Walker & Royce, aka Sam Walker and Gavin Royce, are back with their single of the year. Inspired by everything house and disco, …
When it comes to euphoric basslines and emotional anthems, John Lynx is a master. The Chicago native has just joined forces with vocalist Sergi Yaro for “Dreams,” which showcases exactly …
While 2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year, Grammy nominated electronic artist Kaskade has been on a roll, with 10 sold out shows in California alone! These drive-in performances …
Dubstep heavyweight MARAUDA continues to take 2020 by the horns with the release of his jaw-dropping new single “Avoidable Cause.”
The Australian DJ/producer continues to expand his Malignant Music imprint …
Ahead of Guilt Chip and SUAHN‘s forthcoming Absolute Ruin EP on Liquid Stranger’s WAKAAN, we are excited to share the exclusive premiere “Brutalism” one day early.
Oklahoma’s Guilt Chip and …
We are excited to speak with Matt Doe this week – an artist who continually pushes boundaries and has incredible creative flair. With a new EP just released on Protohype’s …
When it comes to heavy wubs, DirtySnatcha is the undeniable king.
The England-born DJ/producer has a distinctive style that ranges from dubstep to trap to riddim. His creative productions have …
WAVEDASH‘s Gavin Bendt, Luke Shippey and Michael Stone set loose their melodic dubstep confection “Dummo Loop” — a glance into these Austinites’ forthcoming, first LP: World Famous Tour — via Gud …
